Bank holidays April 2021: Banks will be closed for 6 days from April 10 to April 16

New Delhi: If you have some major banking work, it is most likely in several states that Monday will be the only working day between April 10 and April 16. Banks will be closed for 6 days from April 10 to April 16.

Bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Let's have a look at important bank dates when banks will remain closed

April 10: Second Saturday

April 11: Sunday off

April 13: Gudhi Padwa/Telugu New Year's Day/Ugadi Festival/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra/Baisakhi

April 14: Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year's Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba/Bohag Bihu

April 15: Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/Sarhul

April 16: Bohag Bihu

Hence it is advisable that you must check the details of state holidays being observed so that you can find out your bank branch’s activities.

