Bank Holidays December 2024: Bank Branches To Be Closed For Upto 17 Days Next Month; Check City-Wise List

New Delhi: Bank Holidays in December 2024 - Banks across the country will remain closed for a total of 17 days cumulatively--including local holidays and that of weekends in December 2024. However, banking activities on mobile and internet will remain uninterrupted, though several bank branches will remain closed on account of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bank holidays calendar list has given full details of states and days when bank branches will be closed in the month of December 2024.

Furthermore, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for all the days consecutively in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For instance banks will be closed for Goa Liberation Day in Goa, but in Agartala it will NOT be closed for the same reason.

Added to that as per RBI list, bank branches will remain closed for upto 17 days in December 2024

Feast of St. Francis Xavier: December 3

Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma: December 12

Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham: December 18

Goa Liberation Day: December 19

Christmas Eve: December 24

Christmas: December 25

Christmas Celebration: December 26

Christmas Celebration: December 27

U Kiang Nangbah: December 30

New Year’s Eve/Lossong/Namsoong: December 31

Furthermore, these are the number of days when banks will be closed for weekends

Sunday: December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Second Saturday: December 28

Fourth Saturday:

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.