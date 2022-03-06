Bank holidays in March 2022: Banks to remain shut for 9 more days this month; check important dates

New Delhi: In the month of March 2022, banks will be closed for a total of 13 days across several parts of the country. Three of the 13 holidays have passed, meaning that the month will witness another 9 leaves in the coming days.

Banks across several parts of India were closed on March 1 on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Similarly, banks in a few parts of the country were closed on the occasion of Losar and Chapchar Kut on March 3 and March 4, respectively. Further, banks are closed across the country on March 6 (Sunday) due to weekend leaves.

However, you must note that not all banks are closed on all listed days across the country. There will be holidays on which banks in a certain part of the country will be closed while there will be days on which banks in other parts will remain shut.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) comes up with the list of days on which banks remain closed. However, customers, on such days, can use online banking services to finish their crucial banking work.

List of upcoming holidays in March 2022:

Holika Dahan: March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day – Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day: March 19

Bihar Divas: March 22

Besides the above listed holidays, banks across the country will be closed on the following weekends in the upcoming days in the month of March 2022:

Second Saturday: March 12

Sunday: March 13

Sunday: March 20

Fourth Saturday: March 26

Sunday: March 27

The RBI categorises Holidays under three brackets – Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

However, bank customers must note that the bank holidays vary in various states. Also, not all bank holidays are not observed by all the banking companies. Such holidays could depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in particular states.

