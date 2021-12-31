Bank holidays January 2022: Banks to be closed for 16 days; check out important dates before visiting branch

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the month of January 2022, you must take a note of the important days during which several bank branches will remain closed in the country.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mentioned some days when the banking operations will remain closed in the month of January 2022, although online banking activities will continue to work.

Banks will remain closed for total 16 days in the month of December—9 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends.

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 16 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Thai Poosam in Chennai but not closed for the same festival in Assam.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of January 2022. Check out the list.

Holiday Description Day

New Year’s Day: January 1

New Year’s Celebration/Losoong: January 3

Losoong: January 4

Missionary Day: January 11

Birthday of Swami Vivekananda: January 12

Makar Sankranti/Pongal: January 14

Uttarayaana Punyakaala Makar Sankranti Festival/Maghe Sankranti/Sankranti/Pongal/Thiruvalluvar Day: January 15

Thai Poosam: January 18

Republic Day: January 26

Other than the above RBI mentioned holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends

January 2: Sunday

January 8: Second Saturday

January 9: Sunday

January 16: Sunday

January 22 Fourth Saturday

January 23: Sunday

January 30: Sunday

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

