हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Bank holidays 2022

Bank holidays January 2022: From today, banks will be closed for 6 days this month; check out important dates before visiting branch

However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for the said 6 days in all states or regions. 

Bank holidays January 2022: From today, banks will be closed for 6 days this month; check out important dates before visiting branch

New Delhi: Before visiting your bank branch in the remaining of the month of January 2022, you must take a note of the important days during which several bank branches will remain closed in the country.

The banks will be closed for 6 days in the remaining of this month, although online banking activities will continue to work. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for the said 6 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays. For example bank branches might be closed for Thai Poosam in Chennai but not closed for the same festival in Assam.

Here are the list of bank holidays for the rest of January 2022. Check out the list.

18 January: Tuesday Thai Poosam (Chennai)
22nd January: Saturday fourth saturday of the month
23rd January: Sunday Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, week off across the country
25 January: Tuesday State Foundation Day Himachal Pradesh
26 January: Wednesday Republic Day will be a holiday across the country
31st January: Monday will be a holiday in Assam

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Bank holidays 2022bank holidays 2022Bank holidays
Next
Story

Union Budget 2022: Banks pitch for reduction of tax-free FD tenure to 3 years

Must Watch

PT4M40S

Exclusive Interview: Brijesh Pathak talks about Zee News