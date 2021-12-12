हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bank strike

Bank strike for 2 days next week: SBI services may be affected

Public sector banks hold 70% of the country's total deposits, and handing them over to private capital will jeopardise the ordinary man's money deposited with these banks,

Bank strike for 2 days next week: SBI services may be affected

New Delhi: Due to a two-day nationwide bank strike, the State Bank of India's (SBI) operations are likely to be disrupted on the 16th and 17th of December. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has declared a strike in protest of the government's decision to privatise public banks.

SBI stated in a stock exchange report on December 10th. "We have been informed by the Indian Banks' Association (lBA) that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has served a Notice of Strike, informing that the members of UFBU's constituent Unions, viz. AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, and INBOC, propose to go on a nationwide Bank Strike on December 6th and 7th, 2021 in support of their demands." We advise that, while the Bank has made the appropriate provisions to maintain normal operation in its branches and offices on strike days, work in our Bank is likely to be impacted.

2-day bank strike from December 16

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has organised a two-day walkout to oppose the Centre's plan to privatise public sector banks beginning December 16. The United Federation of Bank Unions (UFBU) is a federation of bank unions. The plan to privatise PSBs, according to Sanjay Das, general secretary of the All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), will harm priority sectors of the economy as well as credit flow to self-help groups and the rural economy.

According to him, public sector banks hold 70% of the country's total deposits, and handing them over to private capital will jeopardise the ordinary man's money deposited with these banks, according to PTI.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated in her 2021 budget speech that two public sector banks will be privatised during the current fiscal year.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bank strikepublic sector banksUnited Forum of Bank UnionsSBI
Next
Story

Filing ITR before December 31? Here’s how to do it online for free

Must Watch

PT1M33S

Vishva Hindu Parishad targets Rahul Gandhi