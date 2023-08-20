Be Your Own Boss, And Earn Rs 65,000 Monthly: Start This Low-Investment, High-Profit Business To Unlock Financial Freedom

New Delhi: The majority of people consider starting their own business and becoming their own boss. Making cello tapes or sticky tapes is a simple and highly lucrative company to launch. Cello tape is used often by the general public in places like the grocery store, workplaces, dining establishments, and homes. It is mostly utilized in the labelling and packing sectors.

For the convenience of distribution and transportation, cello tape is used to package manufactured goods including corrugated boxes, packets, paper boxes, presents, and office supplies. A product called cello tape is used to surface-bond materials together.

We sincerely hope that this knowledge will enable you to start out strong! So continue reading if you're ready to grow your company.



Types Of Cello Tape

- Transparent tape

- Masking tape

- Electric tapes

- Brown tapes

- BOPP Tapes (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene)

- Single Side Coated Fabric

- Protection Tape

- Labeling tape

Cello Tape Business: Market In India

India's market for adhesive tape is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.5 percent between 2017 and 2021. The expansion is linked to rising demand from several industries, including packaging, construction, and automotive.

The market is divided, though, and there aren't many competitors.

Cello Tape Business: Challenges

The cheap cost of labour and strict restrictions are additional difficulties for the producers of sticky tape.

The manufacturers must concentrate on product differentiation and innovation to meet these obstacles. They also need to concentrate on establishing a solid consumer base and increasing brand recognition.

Cello Tape Business: Investment

These two devices—machines for cutting tape and cores—cost about Rs 100,000 in total. The number of boxes that can be produced daily and the necessary sizes determine the machine's cost.

Cello Tape Business: Profit

Cello tape prices range from Rs 5 to Rs 8 if they are sold directly to customers. But tiny quantities, like those seen in retail stores, will be sold straight to the end consumer. There will be 15 boxes of cello tape produced each day. Around Rs 150 will be made in profit for each box. The profit will be about Rs 65,000 per month.