Big blow to central govt employees! You can lose your Pension, Gratuity for doing THIS

New Delhi: After offering DA and bonuses to central employees ahead of the festive season, the government of India made a big announcement regarding gratuity and pensions. The new rule will be applicable to the central government employee and eventually, it will be implemented for the states also.

According to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 2021, a retired Central Government employee's pension and gratuity may be terminated if they were found guilty of serious misconduct or carelessness while on the job. Rule 8 of the CCS (Pension) Rules 2021 just received a notification of change from the Central Government. (Also Read: Small businesses HUGELY affected by WhatsApp's worldwide outage)

The amendment specifies the decision-makers who may decide to withhold a retired employee's pension, gratuity, or both. Which are: (Also Read: WhatsApp not working? Don't worry! THESE 5 apps are here to help you)

- President

- Secretary of the administrative department

- Auditor- General of India

As per the revised Rule 8 that was published on October 7, the aforementioned agencies have the authority to revoke a pension in full or in part if the retiree is found guilty of "severe misconduct or neglect during the term of employment" in any departmental or legal procedures. Re-employment services performed after retirement may also be scrutinised.

The pension or gratuity may be withheld by the government indefinitely or for a predetermined time. Additionally, they have the authority to order the full or partial recovery of any financial loss incurred by the government from a pension or gratuity.

In accordance with this sub-rule, the Union Public Service Commission shall be consulted before the President issues any final directives. Additionally, the amount of the pension cannot be decreased below the minimum pension under rule 44, which is Rs 9000 per month, in cases where a portion of the income is withheld or withdrawn.