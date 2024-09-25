Big Update For Customers: HDFC Credit Card Rules Changing From October 1— All You Need To Know

New Delhi: HDFC Bank is updating its loyalty program for specific credit cards. The new rules are set to take effect on October 1, 2024. One significant change is the limitation on redeeming reward points for Apple products. It will now be capped at one product per calendar quarter through the Smartbuy platform.

According to the HDFC Bank website, “On the HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal, redemption of Reward Points to get Apple Products is capped to one product for every calendar quarter, effective October 1st, 2024. Calendar quarters: April to June, July to September, October to December, January to March. This applies only to Infinia & Infinia Metal Cards."

Moreover, the bank stated, "On HDFC Bank SmartBuy portal, redemption of Reward Points for Tanishq vouchers will be capped at 50,000 Reward Points for every calendar quarter, starting October 1st, 2024. Calendar quarters: April to June, July to September, October to December, January to March. This applies only to Infinia & Infinia Metal Cards.”

What is the fee for the HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card?

The HDFC Bank website outlines that the joining and renewal membership fee for the Infinia Credit Card is Rs 12,500 plus applicable taxes. As stated on the HDFC Bank website, “Joining/Renewal Membership Fee – Rs. 12,500 + Applicable Taxes. Enjoy Welcome and Renewal benefit of 12,500 reward points* upon fee realisation and card activation. Spend 10 lakhs or more in the preceding 12 months and get renewal membership fee waived off for next year.”

Who can apply for the HDFC Bank Infinia Metal Edition in India?

Membership for the HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card is available by invitation only.

Lounge Access

Cardholders enjoy unlimited complimentary access to over 1,000 airport lounges in India and abroad through Priority Pass. This benefit also extends to additional cardholders with a Priority Pass.