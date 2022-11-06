Central government pensioners ATTENTION: Can daughter’s name be deleted from Pension Payment Order? Check what govt says

A pension Payment Order (PPO) is a unique 12-digit number assigned to every government pensioner under the Employee Provident Fund (EPF). This unique ID acts as a reference number for pension payments. A PPO number is mandatory if a government servant wants to receive an EPS pension after transferring his/her account from one bank to another. When a government employee submits his family details to the employer, it gets into the record as a nominee for receiving the pension post the demise of the government official.

However, can a government employee get his/her daughter's name deleted from the Pension Payment Order? Referring to a DGM raised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences regarding the 'Deletion of daughter’s name from the Pension Payment Order' of a government employee, the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare said that no such provision exists as the daughter is a member of the family.

"The matter has been examined in this Department. It is stated that there is no provision under CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 or CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 to delete the name of daughter from Pension Payment Order (PPO) of the Government servant. The daughter is assumed to be a member of family of Government servant as and when intimated by the Government servant in the prescribed proforma. Hence, the name of family members will remain in the PPO. The eligibility for Family Pension is decided after demise of Government servant according to existing rules. Ministry of Earth Sciences may take action accordingly," said the department in a notification issued last month.

The department thus asked the concerned ministry to take action accordingly.

It may be noted that the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is the nodal department for the formulation of policies relating to pension and other retirement benefits of Central Government employees covered under CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972.