COVID-19 relief: CBDT extends time for filing of original, revised income-tax returns

New Delhi: The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday (June 24) issued a notification to provide further relief to taxpayers by extending the time limit. A finance ministry statement said that extension has been done in reference to the Taxation and Other Laws (Relaxation of Certain Provisions) Ordinance, 2020 brought by the government on March 31.

According to the notification, the time for filing of original as well as revised income-tax returns for the FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) has been extended to July 31, 2020, while the due date for the income tax return for the FY 2019-20 (AY 2020-21) has been extended to November 30, 2020.

The date for the furnishing tax audit report has also been extended to 31st October 2020, while the date for payment of self-assessment tax, in case of a taxpayer whose self-assessment tax liability is up to Rs 1 Lakh, has been extended to November 30, 2020.

Further, investment/ payment can be made up to 31st July 2020 for claiming the deduction under sections 80C, 80D, 80G for FY 2019-20.

The date for furnishing of TDS/ TCS statement and issuance of TDS/ TCS certificate pertaining to the FY 2019-20 has also been extended only to 31st July 2020, and 15th August 2020 respectively.

The date for passing of the order by the authorities and various compliances under various Direct Taxes and Benami Law which is required to be passed by December 31, 2020, has been extended to 31st March 2021.

Notably, the date for linking Aadhaar with PAN further extended to March 31, 2021.

The Finance Minister has already announced an extension of date for making payment without additional amount under the “Vivad Se Vishwas” scheme to December 31, 2020, necessary legislative amendments for which shall be moved in the due course of time, the CBDT said.