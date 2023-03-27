Credit Cards For UPI Payment? Bank Of Baroda Enables This Service - Check How To Activate It

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda customers can now pay with UPI using their credit cards. BHIM, Paytm, PayZapp, Mobikwik, and Freecharge are just a few UPI systems that accept the Bank of Baroda Rupay Credit Card. In order to facilitate day-to-day transactions, consumers can use this to link their Bank of Baroda Rupay Credit Card with the payment above services.

A year ago, the Bank of Baroda Rupay Credit Card was introduced. Customers who choose this service can scan just the Merchant UPI QR Code. P2P or peer-to-peer payments are not possible for Bank of Baroda customers.

Peer-to-peer is a technique that enables users to transfer money from one person's bank account to another person's account using a digital network, such as the Internet or a mobile device.

How To Link RuPay Credit Card With UPI

- Open BHIM App

- Go to the linked bank account option

- Click on the option

- Click on the + option

- Click on the add credit card option

- Fill up the credit card details

- Fill up OTP

- Now you can use UPI with a credit card

As of right now, owners of Rupay credit cards issued by Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and Canara Bank can link their cards to a few UPI applications, including BHIM, Paytm, PayZapp, Mobikwik, and Freecharge.

The Bank of Baroda declared that it is providing a wide range of solutions to meet the particular needs of Indian startups in the meanwhile. These services are provided by its 17 overseas branches, its 16 dedicated startup branches located around India, and its IFSC office in GIFT City.

According to the bank, its IFSC Banking Unit provides a range of international banking services to local startups, including foreign currency current and savings accounts, foreign currency fixed deposits, external commercial borrowing loans, trade finance options, foreign currency loans/syndication loans, and transaction-based internet banking.