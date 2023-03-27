topStoriesenglish2588301
WhatsApp To Introduce ' 60 Seconds Video Messaging' Feature For iPhone Users: Check What It Is And How To Use

As part of its ongoing improvements, WhatsApp is apparently developing a new feature for iPhone users that would enable them to send brief video chats to one another.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 01:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp is known for constantly updating features as per the needs. Recently, a number of new capabilities have just been added to WhatsApp for users on Android, iOS, and Windows devices. The Meta-owned instant messaging programme has pushed out a new upgrade to improve user experience and make messaging on the platform enjoyable, including a feature for Groups and a new app for Windows.

As part of its ongoing improvements, WhatsApp is apparently developing a new feature for iPhone users that would enable them to send brief video chats to one another. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price Leak Ahead Of Launch: Check Expected Cost In India, Specifications, Other Details)

According to WAbetainfo, WhatsApp is working on a new "Video messaging" feature that would allow users to transmit voice messages in the same way as they can do so by tapping the microphone button in the chat box. (Also Read: WhatsApp Working On New ''Audio Chats'' Feature On Android)

By pressing the camera button, users of WhatsApp's new Video message feature will be able to send their friends brief movies that can last up to 60 seconds, much like Telegram's Video note tool.

According to the report, the functionality is presently being worked on for the WhatsApp iOS app and will be made available to everyone in next releases of WhatsApp as well as for testing.

Similar to voice notes, WhatsApp's video messages function in the same way. But, it will also provide some further advantages to improve the platform's messaging functionality.

Users will be able to express emotions and facial expressions through video conversations on WhatsApp more effectively than through voice or text messages alone. The use of video communication will allow for more thorough and efficient communication.

Significantly, WhatsApp will maintain end-to-end encryption for video chats, just like it does for audio and text messages. This means that the messages will be safe between the sender and recipient.

The shared video messages won't be seen to any outside parties, including WhatsApp, Meta, or any proxy service. In order to increase user privacy, WhatsApp will also prohibit users from saving or forwarding these video messages to other conversations. Users may be able to capture screenshots from the video notes on the site, though.

