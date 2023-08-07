Didn’t Get Provident Fund Interest For FY 2022-23 Till Now? EPFO Provides Important Information, Here’s How To Check EPF Balance

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified that added interest for Fy 2022-23 for EPF subscribers will soon be credited to their accounts. Replying on a query by a user on X (formerly Twitter), EPFO explained that the process was in pipeline and might be shown there very shortly.

“Whenever the interest is credited,” EPFO added in the response. “it will be accumulated and paid in full. There will be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience.”

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced in July to increase the interest rate on the retirement body fund for fiscal year 2022-23 to 8.15%. Previosuly, EPFO increased the interest rate for its six crore subscribers in March.



When we will get the interest added to our passbook for FY 2022-23. — SUDHI (@Sudhi_08) August 4, 2023

However, the beneficiaries don’t get the added interest rates in their accounts. Concerning about the money, one user asked EPFO on X (formerly Twitter) “when they will get the interest added to our passbook for FY 2022-23”.

How to check your EPF balance once the amount is credited?

There are several ways to check your EPF balance via SMS, EPFO website, missed call, and the Umang App.

Access PF balance via SMS

Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.

How to check the status via website?

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.

Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.

Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.

Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.

View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App

Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.

Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.

Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.

Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.