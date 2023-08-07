trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645766
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
EPFO

Didn’t Get Provident Fund Interest For FY 2022-23 Till Now? EPFO Provides Important Information, Here’s How To Check EPF Balance

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced in July to increase the interest rate on the retirement body fund for fiscal year 2022-23 to 8.15%. Previosuly, EPFO increased the interest rate for its six crore subscribers in March.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 01:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Didn’t Get Provident Fund Interest For FY 2022-23 Till Now? EPFO Provides Important Information, Here’s How To Check EPF Balance File Photo

New Delhi: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified that added interest for Fy 2022-23 for EPF subscribers will soon be credited to their accounts. Replying on a query by a user on X (formerly Twitter), EPFO explained that the process was in pipeline and might be shown there very shortly.

“Whenever the interest is credited,” EPFO added in the response. “it will be accumulated and paid in full. There will be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience.”

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) announced in July to increase the interest rate on the retirement body fund for fiscal year 2022-23 to 8.15%. Previosuly, EPFO increased the interest rate for its six crore subscribers in March.

However, the beneficiaries don’t get the added interest rates in their accounts. Concerning about the money, one user asked EPFO on X (formerly Twitter) “when they will get the interest added to our passbook for FY 2022-23”.

How to check your EPF balance once the amount is credited?

There are several ways to check your EPF balance via SMS, EPFO website, missed call, and the Umang App.

Access PF balance via SMS

Users need to send an SMS “EPFOHO UAN” at 7738299899 from a registered mobile number. You will get access to your PF balance. Note – You need to write your UAN number in the message not literally UAN.

How to check the status via website?

Step 1: Go to EPFO’s official website – epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on “services” and select “for employers”.

Step 3: You then click on ‘Member Passbook’ and it will open a login page.

Step 4: You then need to enter UAN, password, and captcha code to log in to your account.

Step 5: After log in, you can see the interest added in your account.

View Your EPF Passbook on UMANG App

Step 1: Go to the UMANG portal.

Step 2: Search EPFO and click on view passbook.

Step 3: You need to enter Universal Account Number (UAN) of your EPF account.

Step 4: Then you have to click on get OTP & submit OTP received on registered mobile number.

Step 5: Select member ID & download e-passbook.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train