EPFO E-Passbook Service Down Again

New Delhi: The Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)'s (e-passbook service facility) has been down for the past few days, and many users have shared their struggles on social media. The organization's e-passbook service facility has been unavailable owing to technological issues twice this year.

Users have been complaining that they haven't been able to get their e-passbooks in the last few days and that the EPFO website and its Umang application's features aren't working.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, dear member. The concerned team is investigating the situation. Please give it some time. When people tagged the EPFO Twitter page with the complaint, it responded right away, saying, "The situation will be rectified shortly.

Many customers had already in January expressed dissatisfaction with the e-passbook feature. After a few days, the facility was restarted with a promise from the organisation that the mistakes would be fixed.

An employee's and an employer's transactions in their EPF and Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) accounts are fully detailed in the EPFO's electronic passbook. This contains information on the regular monthly contributions made as well as the interest that has accrued on those contributions.

The current interest rate on the total amount collected in the account is also shown in the passbook.

The Central Board manages an obligatory contributory Provident Fund Scheme, Pension Scheme, and Insurance Scheme for employees employed in India's organised sector with assistance from the EPFO, a government-mandated organisation.