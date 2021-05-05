From fresh loan moratorium to KYC compliance norms to Rs 50,000 cr priority lending, here are key highlights of RBI announcement

New Delhi: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a slew of measures including loan restructuring for individual and small businesses hit hard by fresh COVID-19 wave.

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the central bank will continue to monitor situation from resurgence of COVID-19 cases and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave.

RBI Governor, addressing a videoconference said that the situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis.

The devastating speed with which the virus affects has to be matched by swift and wide-ranging actions that are sequenced, calibrated and well-timed so as to reach out to various sections including the most vulnerable, he added.

Here are the key highlights of RBI announcement