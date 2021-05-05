हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Reserve Bank of India

From fresh loan moratorium to KYC compliance norms to Rs 50,000 cr priority lending, here are key highlights of RBI announcement

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the central bank will continue to monitor situation from resurgence of COVID-19 cases and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave.

From fresh loan moratorium to KYC compliance norms to Rs 50,000 cr priority lending, here are key highlights of RBI announcement

New Delhi:  Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced a slew of measures including loan restructuring for individual and small businesses hit hard by fresh COVID-19 wave.

Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the central bank will continue to monitor situation from resurgence of COVID-19 cases and will deploy all resources and instruments at its command especially for the citizens, business entities, and institutions beleaguered by the second wave.

RBI Governor, addressing a videoconference said that the situation has reversed from being on foothills of strong economic recovery to facing a fresh crisis.

The devastating speed with which the virus affects has to be matched by swift and wide-ranging actions that are sequenced, calibrated and well-timed so as to reach out to various sections including the most vulnerable, he added.

Here are the key highlights of RBI announcement

  • RBI relaxes rules for availing overdraft facility for state governments up to September 30.
     
  • RBI announces rationalisation of KYC compliance norms, provides for video-based KYC for certain categories.
     
  • RBI provides 2nd window to individual, small borrowers having up to Rs 25 crore loans for restructuring loans if not availed earlier.
     
  • RBI Governor announces Rs 50,000 cr priority lending by banks for hospitals, oxygen suppliers, vaccine importers, COVID drugs by March 31, 2022.
     
  • Given the positive response from the market, it has been decided that the second purchase of govt securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 35,000 crores under G-SAP 1.0 will be conducted on 20th May, announced RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
     
  • Special long term repo operations for small finance banks to provide further support to micro, small & other unorganized sector entities. 3-year repo operations of Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate, for fresh lending up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower. Facility up to 31 October 2021.
     
  • In view of fresh challenges, Small Finance Banks are now permitted to regard fresh on-lending to MFIs with asset size up to Rs 500 crore, as priority sector lending, facility available up to 31 March, 2022.
