From Stethoscope To Crorepati - Doctor's 33-Year Plan To Amass Rs 40 Crore Goes Viral

New Delhi: It's crucial to consider your future, particularly the period after you stop working. Therefore, retirement preparation is crucial. A post on the internet that outlines a comprehensive strategy for retiring with crores of dollars is currently going popular. The plan covers every aspect, down to the years of life and the rate of inflation.

The image depicts a page from a notebook that explains a retirement plan in its entirety. "Retirement Corpus for a 32-Year-Old Doctor (MD/MS)" is the title of the document. Yellow and orange highlighters have been used to mark all of the important numbers. (Also Read: Deadline Approaching For SBI Amrit Kalash FD Scheme: Earn High Interest With The Plan – Explore Complete Information Inside)

The man is now 32 years old, as per the specific plan. He determined that he would retire at 65 years old and would live for 90 years. The author wanted to accumulate a 40 crore rupee retirement fund.



In the strategy, he has taken into account annual expenses, interest rates, annual return rates, and increases in future earnings. The man has put a note with an asterisk at the bottom of the page that says, "This is a practical case, which I experienced yesterday."

Someone riddle me with this retirement plan, read the Reddit caption that accompanied the image of the plan. There were 632 likes and several comments on the post. One user wrote, "Innocent me here hoping to retire at the age of 40 with 1 CR savings."

According to another, "Life expectancy at 90. Dare you think you'll live past 70? Physicians never retire, according to a commenter who made the statement: "Doctors have no retirement age. Yes, as they age, they stop working for the government and perform fewer procedures, but as they age, doctors typically spend more time in their offices and OPD.

The user further stated that just a small percentage of doctors reach the age of 90 because most of them pass away from stress and an active lifestyle. A doctor must have term insurance, they added. If you pass away, your family will at least receive Rs 3–5 crore to get by.