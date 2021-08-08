Get your LPG cylinder refilled by just giving a missed call! Save THIS number and never visit agency again

New Delhi: If you’re an India Oil Corp Ltd’s customer, then we have good news. The state-owned and oil and petroleum company’s LPG distribution vertical, Indane, is now offering its customers an option to book cylinders via missed call facility.

“Your new #Indane LPG connection is only a Missed Call away! Dial 8454955555 and get an LPG connection at your doorsteps. Existing Indane customers can book a refill by giving us a missed call from their registered phone number,” Indian Oil has tweeted.

How to book a cylinder with a missed call?

Existing Indane customers can order refilling of LPG cylinders by giving a missed call to 8454955555. However, customers need to use their registered numbers for giving a missed call to Indane’s official number.

Indane is also allowing customers to take new LPG connections by giving a missed call on the same number.

Salient features of booking LPG cylinder via missed call

- The missed call option offers customers to book their LPG cylinder refilling in a smooth way. Customers don’t have to hold calls for a long time for using the missed call facility.

- Customers won’t be charged a single penny in the missed call system whereas they might have to pay for IVRS calls charged while availing other services.

- Moreover, the missed call facility is better for people who are not adept with IVRS. For instance, old age customers, who usually face issues in using the IVRS facility, can refill their cylinder via missed call.

- The life of rural consumers will also be eased with the launch of the missed call function.

Notably, the service of booking of LPG refilling via missed calls was launched by the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan in January 2021.