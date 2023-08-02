Good News For Aadhaar Card Holders! UIDAI Offering This Service For Free Till 14 September 2023

New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has advised that all the Aadhaar number holders should update their supporting documents in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment to ensure the accuracy of their data. And for the purpose the UIDAI has also launched free updation of Aadhaar Card documents facility for the netizens.

The service is actually an extension of UIDAI's free updation of Aadhaar Card documents. Now, netizens can update their Aadhaar documents at no cost until September 30, as against the previous deadline of June 14.

The free service is available exclusively on the myAadhaar portal. However, if you prefer to use physical Aadhaar centers, a charge of Rs 50 will still apply.





If you need to update your demographic information (Name, Date of Birth, Address, etc.), you have two options: you can either use the standard online update service or visit your local Aadhar center. In the latter case, standard fees will be charged.

Here's how to update your Aadhaar Card Name, Address, and Date of Birth for free on UIDAI website

Step 1: Login on https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: Choose ‘Document Update’ and click the option. Your existing details will be displayed.

Step 3: Verify the details and click on the next hyperlink.

Step 4: Choose Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents from the dropdown list.

Step 5: Upload the scanned copies and proceed to make payment.

The Aadhaar number has become a widely recognised form of identification for Indian citizens during the past ten years. Aadhaar-based identification is used for service delivery in around 1,200 government initiatives and programmes, which are managed by both the federal government and state governments. In addition, a number of other services offered by service providers, like as financial institutions like banks and NBFCs, are also utilising Aadhaar to easily authenticate and onboard consumers.

Aadhaar number holders are permitted, under the Aadhaar Enrollment and Updating Rules, 2016, to update their supporting papers in Aadhaar at least once every ten years from the date of enrollment in order to maintain the accuracy of their data.