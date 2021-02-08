हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Canara Bank

Good news for Canara Bank customers! Interest rates on loans reduced, check new interest rates here

The move comes two days after the RBI kept its key interest rates paused in its bi-monthly monetary policy. The central bank announcing the outcome of its bi-monthly Monetary Policy rates on February 5 said that it has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent.

Good news for Canara Bank customers! Interest rates on loans reduced, check new interest rates here

Bengaluru: Canara Bank has reduced its Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) on Loans / Advances by 10 basis points for Overnight and One Month tenor with effect from February 7.

The Overnight and One-Month MCLR is now 6.70 percent, Three- Month MCLR 6.95 percent, Six-Month MCLR 7.30 percent, and One Year MCLR 7. 35 percent, it said in a statement on Monday.

Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90 per cent", it was stated. 

The move comes two days after the RBI kept its key interest rates paused in its bi-monthly monetary policy. The central bank announcing the outcome of its bi-monthly Monetary Policy rates on February 5 said that it has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and the reverse repo rate at 3.35 percent, with Industry leaders saying that RBI's accommodative policy stance will aid economic growth.

#mute

https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/technology/nokia-5-4-india-launch-teas... https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/xiaomi-mi-11-la...

This is the first monetary policy announcement after the presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22. The Reserve Bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) began its meeting on Wednesday. The MPC kept the key benchmark rate unchanged in its last three reviews. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Canara BankRBIReserve Banka
Next
Story

Indian Railways offering upto Rs 2,000 cashback on shopping via i-Mudra app: Know how to avail benefits
  • 1,08,38,194Confirmed
  • 1,55,080Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M26S

Maharashtra: Is it a crime to respond to anti-national forces?