Good news for SBI customers! Get free insurance cover of upto Rs 2 lakh on THIS card, check details here

New Delhi: State Bank of India has made a big announcement for Jan Dhan account holders. If you have a Jan Dhan account or are planning to open it, you can apply for 'SBI RuPay Jan Dhan Card', for which you will get accident insurance cover up to Rs 2 lakh.

"It's time to put yourself on the road to success. Apply for SBI RuPay Jandhan card today," SBI has tweeted.

Users can get accidental insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh provided they swipe the SBI RuPay Jandhan card once in 90 days.

RuPay PMJDY Card

The RuPay PMJDY (Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana) card is issued to people who have opened accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMDJY) - a National Mission for Financial Inclusion that was developed to provide people access to financial services like banking, savings/deposit accounts, remittance, credit insurance, and pension, in an affordable way. The card allows the user to make transactions at all ATMs, POS terminals, and e-commerce websites. It also comes with a Personal Accidental death and total disability coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) - National Mission for Financial Inclusion

PMJDY was announced by Prime Minister Modi in his Independence Day address on 15th August 2014. PMJDY is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts, Remittance, Credit, Insurance, Pension in an affordable manner.