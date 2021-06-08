Here’s how people can avail free ration under government’s Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 said that Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will be extended till Diwali.

More than 80 crore people will be benefited due to the extension of this government scheme, PM Modi announced.

"Till November, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen," PM Modi said.

"In this time of the pandemic, the government is standing by the poor with every need, as their partner," the Prime Minister added.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana offers people of the lower-income group an additional five kg of rice or wheat along with one kg of pulses.

The scheme was reintroduced for May-June 2021 to deal with the impact of the second wave of the pandemic. The estimated cost to the exchequer for these two months is Rs 25,332.92 crore, which will now increase significantly.

The Centre provides 5 kg wheat and rice per month per person at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kg to around 80 crore beneficiaries under the NFSA.

Earlier, Rs 170 crore has been allocated by the Narendra Modi government for the implementation of the scheme.

Those who are ration cardholders and those who are identified by the Antyodaya Anna Yojana scheme will be able to avail the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. For that, they need to fill up forms and stand in line to get their free wheat and rice.

Live TV

#mute