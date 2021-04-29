Here’s How to enroll a farmer on the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

The Indian government launched the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to provide financial aid to millions of marginalised small farmers across the country. Under the scheme, the government credits Rs 6000 per year directly into the bank account of beneficiaries in three instalments, subject to certain exclusions.

The first instalment is credited between April 20 July, the second one between August to November and the third one between December and March.

The purpose of the scheme is to provide landholding farmers with some capital so that they can ensure proper crop health and yields. So far, the government has released seven instalments under the scheme, and is pretty soon expected to roll out the eighth instalment to aid farmers amid a crisis.

However, if you not receiving compensation under the scheme and believe that you fulfil the criteria, then you may need to find first check if your name is on the list. You can do so by visiting pmkisan.gov.in.

Now go to Farmer’s Corner and click on the ‘beneficiary list’ option. Enter details such as state, district, sub-district, and block to get all the names of farmers receiving the benefits under the scheme in your area.

You now need to check the beneficiary status. For this, go to pmkisan.gov.in, and click on ‘Beneficiary Status’ in the Farmer’s Corner section. Enter details such as Aadhaar card, account number, and phone number to check your status. You can also edit your details from this section.

Here’s how to file a complaint to add your name to the beneficiary list

If your name is missing from the beneficiary list and you’re not receiving Rs 2000 every four months yet then you can file a complaint by dialling 011-24300606 (PM Kisan Samman Helpline).

Enrol yourself on the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

For enrolling yourself, you need to approach the local Agriculture Assistant officer. You can get the details of your local Agriculture Assistant officer by visiting the Farmer’s Corner on the official portal.

