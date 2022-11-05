Home Loan Interest Rate 2022: SBI vs HDFC vs ICICI vs PNB housing loan rates compared

Home Loan Interest Rate: The Reserve Bank of India has so far hiked the repo rate by 190 bps this year and the current rates stand at 5.9 per cent. Following the repo rate hike by the RBI, banks increased their lending rates making loans and EMIs costlier. The home loan rate that earlier used to be around 7 per cent is now hovering around 9 per cent for most of the banks. So, if you are also planning to buy a home by taking a housing loan, you should first compare the latest loan rates being offered by the leading banks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank and HDFC Bank.

SBI Home Loan Interest Rate 2022

The State Bank of India offers different home loan interest rates based on the credit score of the applicant. The home loan interest rates start from 8.4 per cent and go up to 9.05 per cent.

HDFC Bank Home Loan Interest Rate 2022

The HDFC Bank home loan rates start from 8.6 per cent for women and 8.65 per cent for others and go up to 9.1 per cent for a loan up to Rs 30 lakhs. In the case of loans between Rs 30.01 lakhs to Rs 75 lakhs, the interest rate ranges between 8.85 per cent to 9.40 per cent.

ICICI Bank Home Loan Interest Rate 2022

Just like the SBI, the ICICI Bank also offers different interest rates depending on the credit score of the applicant. The basic home loan interest rate is 8.4 per cent and goes up to Rs 9.5 per cent depending upon the profile of the borrower.

PNB Home Loan Interest Rate 2022

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers different interest rates ranging between 8.20 per cent to 9.35 per cent depending on the credit score, profile and home loan type. For loans up to Rs 30 lakhs, the interest rate is 8.2 per cent + RLLR+BSP of 0.45 per cent, thus taking it to 8.65 per cent.