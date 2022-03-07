How to be safe while carrying out financial transactions? Here’s everything RBI shares in customer awareness booklet

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India has published a booklet titled BE(A)WARE – Be Aware and Beware! to educate the customers on how to remain safe from fraudsters while carrying out financial transactions.

The Central bank in its booklet has written extensively about the common modus operandi used by fraudsters and precautions to be taken while carrying out various financial transactions. You can read read the entire content of the RBI awareness booklet here.

RBI has cautioned that fraudsters are finding new ways to defraud the gullible public through various ingenious methods.

"A root cause analysis of the complaints received at Ombudsmen Offices and the Consumer Education and Protection Cells (CEPCs) of RBI revealed, inter alia, that sharing of confidential information by the customers, knowingly or unknowingly, is one of the major causes leading to the financial frauds," said the RBI.

Accordingly, the central bank said that the booklet aims to enhance public awareness about various types of financial frauds perpetrated on gullible customers while carrying out digital payments and other financial transactions.

"The booklet elaborates on safeguards against commonly used fraudulent techniques, such as, SIM swaps, vishing/phishing links, lottery, etc., including fake loan websites and digital apps. Part A and B of the booklet detail the commonly observed modus operandi and precautions to be taken against fraudulent transactions relating to banks and non- banking financial companies (NBFCs), respectively. Part C of the booklet explains the general precautions and digital hygiene to be followed by the public. The final section contains a glossary of commonly used terminologies in performance of financial transactions with banks and other regulated entities of RBI to improve understanding thereof among the public," RBI said.

The booklet also emphasises the need for keeping one's personal information confidential at all times, being mindful of unknown calls / emails / messages, etc., and also outlines the due diligence measures to be followed while undertaking financial transactions.

