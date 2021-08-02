How to change address in Aadhaar card without address proof – Here is the step by step guide

New Delhi: Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India for free of cost. Aadhaar card is a very important document in India for availing several government schemes other than being one of the prime documents of your identity proof.
Meanwhile, if you relocated and want to update your address on your Aadhaar card you could do so without much hassle. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) recently allowed users to update their address online on the official portal as well. But what should you do if you dont have any address proof and want to update your Aadhaar? Here in this article we shall be telling you the details of it.
UIDAI allows you to update your Aadhaar card address in the absence of document proof. You can update your address –where you are presently residing – in your Aadhaar with the consent and authentication of the address verifier. The address verifier could be a family member, relative, friends, landlord who is willing to let you use their address as proof.
Follow these steps for Address update via Validation Letter
Initiate Request
Logs in with Aadhaar
Enter Verifier Aadhaar
Address Verifier needs to consent. Address Verifier Receives Link for consent in his/her mobile.
Address Verifier Clicks on link
Logs in with Aadhaar
Gives consent
Now you will have to Submit Request
You will receives confirmation of Verifier Consent on mobile
Now Log in with SRN
Previews Address
Edit Local Language (if required)
Submit Request
Use Secret Code to complete
You will receive the Letter and Secret Code via Post
Log into Online Address Update Portal
Update Address via Secret Code
Review new address and submit final request
URN received for checking status in future
However, note that the address will be validated by sending address validation letter containing a secret code, on the address of Address Verifier. The Resident and Address Verifier both are required to have their mobile registered / updated in Aadhaar. Both are required to be in sync and in agreement while the Request for Address Validation Letter is still in process.
In case the Address Verifier misses giving consent within stipulated time the request will be invalid. The Resident will be required to initiate the process again, says UIDAI.
