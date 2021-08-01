Lost your Aadhaar card? Here’s how to retrieve your Aadhaar card online

New Delhi: Have you lost your Aadhaar card and need the identification document for some urgent work? You may need not worry much as you can easily download the Aadhaar card online by following a few simple steps.

In India, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues the 12-digit Aadhaar number to Indian citizens. The Aadhaar card has now become an important document in India that is required to avail several benefits offered under the social security scheme by the Indian government.

Several banks and financial institutions also required the Aadhaar card of their customers in order to provide the services without any issues.

Aadhaar card is printed on a PVC material that gives it a long life. However, if someone loses an Aadhaar card, then it can be easily retrieved by following the few simple steps:

1. Go to the official website of UIDAI, which is http://uidai.gov.in to retrieve your lost Aadhaar card.

2. You now need to go to the ‘My Aadhaar' tab.

3. Under the ‘My Aadhaar' tab, you now need to select the Retrieve Lost/forgotten EID/UID option.

4. In the next step, you have to share your details such as your full name, registered mobile number or email address to retrieve your lost Aadhaar card.

5. Now you have to click on ‘Send OTP' button.

6. You now need to verify your details with a one-time password.

7. After autheticating your details with the OTP, you’ll be able to get your Aadhaar Card.

