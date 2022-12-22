How to recover SBI username and password? Check the entire process here

New Delhi: The Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) provides its clients with a number of online services for simple, easy and trouble-free transactions. SBI's Internet Banking facility is very convenient while the Bank uses the advanced technological/security features on account.

SBI initially provides the User a User-id and a Password which is to be used at the time of login. When using Internet Banking Services for the first time, the User is required to change the User-Id and password that the Bank gave to them. (Also read: How to change SBI bank a/c from one branch to another branch online – Check the entire process here)

It is also advised that the User should change his/her password as frequently as possible—at least once every 90 days—as a precaution. The Bank may, at its discretion, advise the User to use any other form of authentication in addition to User-id and Password, including but not limited to smart cards, One Time SMS Password, and/or digital certification provided by the Bank, authorised Certifying Authorities, or vendors.

But what happens if a customer has forgotten his/her SBI username and password? How can the customer recover SBI username and password? Here is a step by step guide:

If the User has forgotten login password, he/she can reset login password online using the link 'Forgot Login Password' link available on login page of OnlineSBI.

- Visit https://www.onlinesbi.com

- Open the login page

- Click on Forgot Username link to get Back Username

- You land on a new page

- Enter your CIF number – your CISF number is mentioned in your passbook

- Select your country

- Enter other details like your Registered Mobile Number

- Feed in the captcha code

- Click on Submit button

- You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number

- Enter that in the box and click on Confirm button

- Now, you will get the Username on your registered mobile number. It will also be displayed on the screen

How to recover SBI Login Password

- Open the online SBI site and click forget password button

- You will need to furnish some details like your username, account number, registered mobile number, and Date of Birth

- Enter captcha code and click on Submit.

- The same OTP process mentioned above has to be repeated

- You can choose from a list of three options to reset your password --Using ATM Card Details, Using Profile Password and Without ATM -Card and Profile Password

- Select your option and click ‘Submit‘ button

SBI mentions that, "the technological knowledge and discipline required for operating such accounts and because of the inherent risks involved in case of failure to comply the confidentiality and other obligations of the customers, all users are advised to familiarize themselves with the correct and proper use of Internet Banking Service and the terms and conditions mentioned herein, before opting or using the internet banking facility."