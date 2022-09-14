ICICI Bank launches luxury Credit Card 'Rubyx' for travel, dining, entertainment, more; Check benefits, features, and eligibility

New Delhi: Private lender ICICI Bank has launched for its customers the exclusive luxury credit card called 'Rubyx Credit Card' to avail rewards and benefits on travel, dining, entertaining, more. The new customers will get welcome vouchers on shopping and travel worth Rs 5000+ on payment of joining fee of the card. The first time annual fee for the credit card is Rs 3000 + GST.

ICICI has announced the new credit card on its official twitter handle and wrote, “Step into the exclusive world of luxury with the #ICICIBank #RubyxCreditCard and avail exciting rewards and benefits on travel, dining, entertainment and more. Watch the video to know more!”

Only those whose having a minimum salary of Rs 50,000 are eligible for the card and if you are self-employed, the minimum annual income must be minimum Rs 5.5 lakh. Besides, you have to be older than 23 years for primary card and 18 years for supplment card.

ICICI Bank credit cards come with an EMV chip embedded in it. This chip acts as an additional security feature against card duplication and counterfeiting.

Benefits and Offers you will get with the card

As the name suggests, the credit card aims to provide luxury and comfort to the customers by allowing them to avail the luxury services such as travel, dining, entertaining, more. You can enjoy the privileges across lifestyle, dining, golf, travel benefits, and free movie tickets.

It also provides Reward Points on your transactions. ICICI Bank Rewards Programme, India’s largest Reward Programme, has powered ICICI Bank Rewards to bring you a suite of exciting rewards from your everyday spending. You can redeem your Rewards Points from many options – from movie and travel vouchers to lifestyle products, mobiles, appliances and more.

Documents Required to Apply for Rubyx Credit Card

PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter's ID or Driving License can be submitted as identity proof

For address proof, you can submit electricity bill or phone bill if it has your address on it

The latest IT Returns and salary slips

Passport-sized photograph