ICICI iDelights New Year Bonanza: Top offers on electronics and consumer durables

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has introduced ‘iDelights New Year Bonanza’ for its customers, offering customised bouquet of offers. Available from January 1 to February 28, 2020, these offers encompass leading brands in luxury, e-commerce, electronics, grocery, food ordering, travel, health & wellness, fitness, gifting, home décor, automobile and e-learning.

Customers can enjoy the benefits of these offers in the form of additional cashback and discounts, which can be availed using the Bank’s debit & credit cards, internet banking and Pockets.

Check out these offers on dlectronics and consumer durables:

· Up to Rs 2000 discount on Mi10 and Rs 3,000 discount on Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro

· Get up to 17.5% cashback (maximum of Rs 15,000) on minimum transaction of Rs 20,000 with LG

· Get up to 10% cashback (maximum of Rs 3,000) on minimum transaction of Rs 8,000 on Panasonic

· Avail 10% cashback on Oppo mobiles and up to 10% cashback on purchase of Godrej appliances

· Customers can avail up to 10% cashback on Haier, Hitachi, Toshiba, Eureka Forbes and Whirlpool with varied terms

Among other interesting offers, the self-employed customers get up to 30% discount on expert assisted tax filing with Cleartax, up to 80% discount on various services of Vakilsearch and 10% cash discount on Awfis home solution.

‘Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card’ users can avail 5% cashback up to Rs 250, plus 1% Amazon Rewards, on rent payment on CRED and 5% cashback up to Rs 200, plus 1% rewards points, on rent payment using NoBroker.co.