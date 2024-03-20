Advertisement
RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

In A Rare Instance, RBI Directs Banks To Work On Sunday-March 31

The RBI also asked agency banks to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31 and give due publicity about the availability of the above banking services on this day.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 10:10 PM IST
In a rare instance, the Banks will remain open on March 31 despite the day being a holiday on account of Sunday. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today issued an advisory to banks to keep its branches dealing with government business to remain open on March 31, the last day of the current financial year.

"The Government of India has requested to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday)," the RBI said in a statement.

It also asked agency banks to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31 and give due publicity about the availability of the above banking services on this day.

However, since the RBI has directed only agency banks to remain open on March 31, then it's likely that the banks may not offer public services on the day. They will only work to clear the government work to conclude the financial year log.

