हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IRDAI

Insurance buyers, ALERT! Irdai warns against buying health insurance from THIS site

IRDAI pointed out that the policies offered by Even Health aren’t health insurance plans. 

Insurance buyers, ALERT! Irdai warns against buying health insurance from THIS site

New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), on Wednesday (April 13), issued a notice warning customers against buying health insurance from an unauthorised and unregistered platform.  

In the public notice, the regulator pointed out that the policies offered by Even Health aren’t health insurance plans. It also noted that the company is not registered with the insurance regulator. 

The notice issued by Irdai noted that the entity named ‘Even Healthcare Pvt Ltd’, which runs a website www.even.in is offering health plans, which are not health insurance plans. 

“...the said entity is not a registered entity with Irdai. Public subscribing to these plans of ‘Even Healthcare Pvt Ltd’ are advised to note that they are dealing at their own risk," Irdai said in its circular. 

“It is clarified that only Irdai-registered insurance companies or their appointed insurance agents and insurance intermediaries can sell insurance products. The public is hereby advised to exercise caution while dealing with unregulated entities and to avail of health insurance products and services from Irdai registered insurance companies," the regulator added. 

The insurer also provided a link to the list of insurance companies registered with Irdai. You can check the official list here - https://www.irdai.gov.in/ADMINCMS/cms/NormalData_Layout.aspx?page=PageNo...

Even.in currently offers its membership at Rs 525 per month. The company claims to be offering unlimited consultations and diagnostics with its membership, along with a Rs 50 lakh hospital cover. However, according to Irdai, public subscribing to these plans are dealing at their own risk. Also Read: China's GDP growth seen slowing to 5.0% in 2022 amid Covid-19 onslaught

Even.in is backed by Khosla Ventures, Peter Thiel-led Founders Fund, Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora, Cred chief Kunal Shah, and Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, among others. Also Read: ‘Indian farmers are feeding the world’, says Piyush Goyal as Egypt approves India as wheat supplier

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IRDAIHealth insuranceEven.inHealth insurance
Next
Story

DA Hike: Dearness allowance for govt employees hiked by 13%, DR by 3%; check details

Must Watch

PT1M32S

Army needs to be strengthened, says Naravane