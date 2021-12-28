Invest Rs 2 in THIS govt scheme to get Rs 36,000 as pension, here’s how

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana (PM Shram Yogi Man Dhan Yojana) is an excellent scheme for unorganised sector workers. Street sellers, rickshaw drivers, construction workers, and others in the unorganised sector will be helped to plan for their retirement. Under this scheme, the government guarantees the labourers a pension. You can obtain a pension of Rs 36,000 per year by saving just Rs 2 per day in this scheme.

You must make a monthly deposit of Rs 55 to begin this scheme. That example, if you start saving around Rs 2 per day at the age of 18, you can retire at the age of 18 with a pension of Rs 36000 per year. If a person begins this scheme at the age of 40, he will be required to make monthly deposits of Rs 200. After 60 years of age, you will be eligible for a pension and you would receive a monthly pension of Rs 3000, or Rs 36000 per year.

You must have a savings bank account and an Aadhar card to participate in this scheme. The person's age should not be less than 18 years old and should not be more than 40 years old.

To do so, go to the Common Service Center and register for the scheme (CSC).

Workers can create an account on the CSC center's site. For this scheme, the government has also built a web portal. All information collected online through these facilities will be forwarded to the Indian government.

Your Aadhar card, savings or Jan Dhan bank account passbook, and mobile number will be required for registration. Apart from that, a consent letter must be issued, which must also be given in the bank branch where the worker has a bank account, in order for money to be deducted for pension from his bank account on time.

Any unorganised sector worker under the age of 40 who is not enrolled in any government scheme is eligible to participate in the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Pension Scheme. Let us tell you that the person applying for this scheme must have a monthly salary of less than Rs 15,000 per month.

The government has designated the Labor Department, LIC, and EPFO offices as Shramik Facilitation Centers for this scheme. Workers can learn more about the initiative by going here. The government has established a toll-free hotline for the scheme, 18002676888. This number can also be used to obtain information about the scheme.

