Investing in a Post Office PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi account? Check how to deposit money online

New Delhi: India Post allows investors to put their money in several savings schemes such as Recurring Deposit, Public Provident Fund (PPF), and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme, among others. If you are an investor in any of the schemes, you can now invest your money online via an India Post Payments Bank Savings account.

India Post Payments Bank or IPPB allows customers to open their bank accounts. If you transfer funds to an IPPB account, you can directly pay the premiums for any of the nine schemes offered by the Post Office.

Some of the most popular schemes offered by the Post Office are Recurring Deposit, PPF, and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme, among others. Investors can also avail themselves of income tax benefits under Section 80 C of the Income Tax Act against their investments in some of the popular savings schemes offered by the Post Office. The interest rate offered in each scheme differs accordingly.

For opening an account in Post Office small savings schemes, one needs to visit a nearby Post Office branch. Even for paying the instalments, investors are required to pay a small visit to the centre. But with an IPPB account, you can now invest in the schemes completely online.

Here’s how to invest money online in Post Office small saving schemes via an IPPB account:

Step 1: Firstly, you need to add money to your IPPB bank account. You can transfer the money online from other bank accounts to an IPPB bank account to make the payment.

Step 2: Open the online banking portal of your IPPB bank account. Now, go to the DOP Products section.

Step 3: Select the investment account in which you want to invest. There will be options such as PPF or Sukankya Samridhi.

Step 4: Enter your PPF/Sukankya Samridhi account number and DOP customer ID.

Step 5: Select the instalment account pay the premium completely online,

Step 5: You will get a notification from IPPB once the payment is successful.



