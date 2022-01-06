Register your mobile number, email with bank for instant alerts on account transactions, advises RBI

New Delhi: In its ongoing ongoing drive to spread public awareness on Safe Digital Banking, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked customers to register their mobile number and email with their banks for instant alerts on transactions in their account.

Under its Safe Digital Banking social campaign, the RBI has advised customers to register their mobile number and email with their respective banks to get instant alerts.

RBI further advises, if you get an alert about a transaction that you have not initiated or authorised, you can immediately take it up with your bank. You need to take a few more precautions while banking online. For instance, do not store important banking data in your mobile, email or wallet. Use only verified, secure and trusted websites, that is, websites starting with https: for online banking. Avoid banking through public, open or free networks. Change your online banking password and PIN. Block your ATM card, Credit Card, Prepaid Card immediately, if it is lost or stolen.

RBI has in the past also advised banks to disseminate the information and create awareness among its customers and general public.

The Central bank has also been conducting Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year since 2016 to propagate financial education messages on a particular theme across the country.

