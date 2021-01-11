ITR filing FY 2019-20: Any issues over filing your return? Fill this form, I-T department will help you

New Delhi: The last date of filing Income Tax returns for FY 2019-20 is over for individual filers. Most of you must have filed your ITR, while the Tax department is still ready to help those who are facing any sort of issue over the same.

The Income Tax department has tweeted the last set of statistics of Income tax refunds filed as on January 10. The I-T department has said that 31,04,761 ITRs have been filed upto midnight of 10th Jan, 2021 and 1,93,552 ITRs filed in the last 1hr. It has also added that in case of any issues, people can connect with the department by filling THIS FORM.

Here is the last set of statistics of ITRs filed today.

31,04,761 #ITRs have been filed upto midnight of 10th Jan,2021 & 1,93,552 #ITRs filed in the last 1hr.

In case of any issues, pl connect on https://t.co/3vqY9TK4jo. We will be glad to assist!

It may be recalled that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on December 20 extended the deadline for filing ITRs for Assessment Year 2020-21 (FY 2019-20) for certain cases till February 15, 2021, due to difficulties faced by people in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Deadline for filing income tax returns by individuals has been extended by 10 days to January 10, 2021 while that for companies has been extended till February 15, 2021.

This year, taxpayers are required to submit the returns for the FY 2019-20 financial year and the assessment year would be AY 2020-21.