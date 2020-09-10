Know how to apply for Aadhaar card without proof of identity and address documents

New Delhi: Aadhaar, the 12-digit identity number, issued by the UIDAI, can become your one-stop solution for many financial activities. The necessary and mandatory linking of Aadhaar with several services makes an easy access to host of services online.

Aadhaar enrolment is free of cost and can be obtained from any authorized Aadhaar enrolment centre from across the country with your proof of identity and proof of address documents.

But what should you do if you don’t have your proof of identity and proof of address documents? In that case will you not be able to enrol yourself and get an Aadhaar Card? Well, fret not. If you don’t have your proof of identity and proof of address documents, you can still get an Aadhaar Card.

Here is how to apply for Aadhaar card without proof of identity documents:

In case you do not have common proofs of photo ID cards like PAN card and government ID cards, you can get a ertificate of Identity having photo issued by Gazetted Officer or Tehsildar on letterhead. This will also be accepted as PoI.

Additionally, if you individual valid documents in the family, you can still enrol if your name exists in family entitlement document. The Head of Family in entitlement document in this case needs to be enrolled first with valid PoI & PoA document.

The head of the Family can then introduce other members in the family while they are enrolling. UIDAI accepts many document types as Proof of Relationship.

Here is how to apply for Aadhaar card without proof of address documents.

In the absence of any documentary Proof of Address (PoA) a Certificate of Address having photo issued by MP or MLA /Gazetted Officer/Tehsildar on letterhead or by Village Panchayat head or its equivalent authority (for rural areas) is accepted as valid PoA, UIDAI says.

Meanwhile, UIDAI says that you can update your current address in your Aadhaar with the help of an Address Verifier and by sending an online request for an Address Validation Letter. You can update the address where you are presently residing with the consent and authentication of the address verifier (a family member, relative, friends, landlord, etc.) who is willing to let you use their address as proof.