LIC alert! Alternate death proof, online policies and other relaxations announced, check here

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has rolled out several relaxations regarding the claim settlement requirements to make the whole process hassle-free and easy for its customers. The state-run life insurer introduced the relaxations after taking into consideration the safety of its customers amid Covid-19’s second wave in India.

Alternate proofs of death allowed

LIC has allowed alternate proofs of death as a verification method if the insured person dies inside hospital premises. Besides the municipal death certificates, the other proof of deaths that are now accepted by LIC include, a death certificate, discharge summary/death summary containing clear date and time of death issued by government/ESI (employees' state insurance) /armed forces/corporate hospitals and counter-signed by LIC class I officers or development officers of 10 years standing.

To claim the insurance money, the death proof will have to be submitted along with a cremation/burial certificate or authentic identifying receipt issued by the relevant authority.

Submit documents at any nearby LIC office

LIC is also allowing its customers to submit the documents in any nearby LIC office for due maturity/survival benefit claims, so that they have to travel less amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other measures taken by LIC:

- You can now procure certificate through a video call process.

- Customers can create NEFT record online. They can submit their records via the customer portal for speedy settlement.

- Insurance buyers can visit its official website for buying insurance policies, payment of renewal premium, applying for loans, repayment of loan and loan interest and change of address, among others services.

