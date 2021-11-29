LIC Jeevan Shiromani Plan: Get Rs 1 crore by just paying premium for 4 years

New Delhi: The stock market offers a lot of opportunities for profit, but if you want to invest in a location where your money is safe and your profits are good, the Jeevan Shiromani Plan is a superior option. Even if you only invest one rupee in this programme, you will make a huge profit. In Hindi, this policy (Jeevan Shiromani Plan) provides both security and savings.

Guaranteed amount of Rs 1 crore

LIC's plan (Jeevan Shiromani Plan Benefits) is actually a non-linked plan. You will receive a guarantee of at least Rs 1 crore in this case. LIC continues to provide its customers with a variety of good policies to protect their lives. In fact, the policy's minimum return is Rs 1 crore. That example, if you put one rupee in the bank for 14 years, you may obtain a total return of up to Rs 1 crore.

What is the complete plan?

This plan was launched by LIC's Jeevan Shiromani (Table No. 847) on December 19, 2017. This is a non-linked premium payment money back plan with a restricted premium payment period. It is a benefit plan that is tied to the market. This plan is designed specifically for high-net-worth individuals (High Net Worth Individuals). This plan also covers you in the event of a catastrophic illness. There are also three optional riders in it.

Get financial support

During the policy term, the Jeevan Shiromani plan provides financial support to the policyholder's family in the form of a death benefit. The facility of payment has been provided in this policy in the event of the policyholders' survival for a set period of time. In addition, at maturity, a lump sum payment is made.

View Survival Benefit

Survival Benefit is a fixed compensation based on the policyholders' survival. This is where the payment procedure is found.

1.14 year policy -10th and 12th year 30-30% of sum assured

2. 16 year policy -12th and 14th year 35-35% of sum assured

3. 18 year policy -14th and 16th year 40 of sum assured- 40 %

4. 20 year policy -16th and 18th year 45-45% of the sum assured.

Know how much you will get loan

The unique feature of this policy is that the customer can borrow against the surrender value of the policy during the policy term. However, this loan will be provided only under LIC's terms and conditions. The policy loan will be offered at a rate of interest that will be determined on a regular basis.

Terms and conditions

1. Minimum Sum Assured – Rs 1 Crore

2. Maximum Sum Assured: No Limit (Basic Sum Assured will be in multiples of 5 lakhs.)

3. Policy Term: 14, 16, 18 and 20 years

4. By what time premium to be paid: 4 Years

5. Minimum age

for entry: 18 years 6. Maximum age for entry: 55 years for policies of 14 years; 51 years for a 16-year policy; 48 years for an 18 year policy; 45 years for a 20 year policy.

