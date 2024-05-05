Advertisement
BANK HOLIDAYS

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Banks Will Be Closed In These States On May 7—Check List

Several banks across India will remain closed due to Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 04:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Banks Will Be Closed In These States On May 7—Check List

New Delhi: India is currently holding its General Elections for the Lok Sabha. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections started on April 19 and two out of the seven phases have already been completed. The third phase is set to start from May 7, 2024. The voting is scheduled across 95 Lok Sabha seats in 12 states and union territories.

 Here's a list of states and cities where banks will observe a holiday on this day:

-Assam: Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Gauhati (Also Read: Paytm's Chief Operating Officer Bhavesh Gupta Resigns, Citing Personal Reasons)

-Karnataka: Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Chikkodi, Belgaum, Davangere, Shimoga (Also Read: India Extends Duty-Free Import Of Yellow Peas For Another Four Months)

-Chhattisgarh: Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa, Korba, Bilaspur, Sarguja, Durg, Raipur

-Goa: South Goa, North Goa

-West Bengal: Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, Murshidabad

-Madhya Pradesh: Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Betul

-Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla, Bareilly, Sambhal, Hathras

-Maharashtra: Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Baramati, Raigad, Dharashiv, Latur

-Bihar: Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Khagaria, Jhanjharpur

-Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu

-Gujarat: Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, Valsad, Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East and West, Surendranagar

Online banking services will continue without interruption during all bank holidays and weekends. Customers can conveniently conduct their banking tasks using banks’ websites, mobile apps. People can also use ATMs for urgent transactions.

