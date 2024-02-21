Man Wins More Than Rs 2,800 Crore Lottery, What Happens NEXT Will Leave You Puzzled

New Delhi: A resident of Washington, DC, finds himself entangled in a legal battle with Powerball and the DC Lottery after believing he had won the staggering jackpot of $340 million. John Cheeks, the hopeful winner, purchased a lottery ticket on January 6, 2023.

Unexpected Turn Of Events

Although he missed the Powerball drawing the following day, he was astonished to find his numbers listed on the DC Lottery's website two days later. However, both organizations claimed it was a mistake.

Mixed Emotions

Reflecting on the moment he thought he won, Cheeks expressed, "I got a little excited, but I didn't shout, I didn't scream." He calmly informed a friend and took a photo as advised.

However, his elation turned into disappointment when his claim was rejected by the Office of Lottery and Gaming (OLG).

Despite being told by OLG to discard the ticket, Cheeks refused to give up. Instead, he chose to take legal action against Powerball, seeking justice for what he believed was rightfully his.

Legal Action And Claims

Cheeks' lawsuit targets the Multi-State Lottery Association and game contractor Taoti Enterprises. He is demanding $340 million in damages, comprising the jackpot amount and accrued daily interest. The lawsuit includes allegations of negligence, fraud, breach of contract, and emotional distress.

Perspective Of The Lawyer

Richard Evans, Cheeks' attorney, emphasized that the issue extends beyond mere numbers on a website. He asserts that because Cheeks' numbers matched the winning combination, he should be entitled to the entire jackpot.

Upcoming Proceedings

The legal saga is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for February 23, 2024. As Cheeks fights for what he believes is rightfully his, the outcome of the case remains uncertain.