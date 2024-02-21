trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723427
Unbelievable Scene In Hospital: Man Spotted Consuming Tobacco Despite Oxygen Mask And Medical Tubes; WATCH Video

The best part of the video is he is consuming it while undergoing a medical procedure inside a hospital's operating theatre.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 02:51 PM IST
Unbelievable Scene In Hospital: Man Spotted Consuming Tobacco Despite Oxygen Mask And Medical Tubes; WATCH Video

New Delhi: If you are a social media fanatic, then bizarre incidents are not uncommon for you. You must encounter hilarious videos in a day. But the latest video has left people stunned and puzzled. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, captured a man appearing to prepare to consume gutka.

The best part of the video is he is consuming it while undergoing a medical procedure inside a hospital's operating theatre. (Also Read: Google Opens New Office In Pune; Employee Shares Video Of Interiors: Watch)

The footage shows a patient wearing an oxygen mask, his finger attached to a pulse oximeter to monitor his vital signs. (Also Read: Bhavish Aggarwal Visits Hindu Mandir In Abu Dhabi, Shares Pics; Says 'India Will Rise As A Vishwaguru')

Meanwhile, in the background, two nurses can be seen preparing for the medical procedure. What's truly astonishing is the sight of the man casually rubbing gutka on his palm as if it's just another day.

Shared on social media platforms with captions like "Kanpur is not for beginners," the video sparked a flurry of reactions. People couldn't believe what they were seeing. Was the patient about to consume Gutka during a medical procedure? The video left everyone scratching their heads.

Among the reactions, one user humorously remarked, "Shauk badi cheez hai," highlighting the man's seemingly nonchalant attitude towards consuming gutka even in such a serious setting. This incident adds to the list of unusual occurrences witnessed within hospital operating rooms.

