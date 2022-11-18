Mandatory biometric update for THESE people with Aadhaar card, check UIDAI requirement

New Delhi: Aadhaar card, the 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India, is issued for free of cost. It comes in as very handy when you have to submit it as a document proof. There is no age limit defined for Aadhaar Enrolment. Even a new born baby can also get Enroled for Aadhaar, called the Baal Aadhaar.

Parent’s Aadhaar number, along with the child's birth certificate, is enough to enrol your child between 0-5 years age group for Aadhaar. Biometric information is not collected for children under the age of 5 years. And because for children below 5 years no biometrics will be captured, their UID be processed on the basis of demographic information and facial photograph linked with the UID of their parents. These children will need to update their biometrics of ten fingers, iris and facial photograph, when they turn 5 and 15.

UIDAI has tweeted, "Remember to update biometric in Aadhaar data of your child attaining the age of 5 and 15 years. This Mandatory biometric update for child is FREE OF COST."

To enroll your child for Aadhaar, you only need the child's birth certificate or the discharge slip from the hospital and the Aadhaar of one of the parents.