Modi govt giving Rs 4.78 lakh loan to every Aadhar card holders? Here's the truth behind it

It is being claimed in the viral message that the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card owners, and the message also asks people to click a certain link to apply for the loan.

Last Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 09:07 AM IST
New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Central Government. The message says that the the central government is providing a loan of ₹4,78,000 to all Aadhar card owners.

The fake message further asks the people to register for getting the financial support and click upon a certain link to apply for the loan.

Meanwhile, Busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE. PIB also said that no such aid has been announced by the Finance Ministry of India.

"It is being claimed that the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card owners,"  The PibFactCheck said. It added:

-- This claim is #fake

-- Do not forward such messages

-- Never share your personal/financial details with anyone

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.

