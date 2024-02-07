Will PM-KISAN Installment Amount Be Hiked From Rs 6,000/Yr To Rs 12,000 Per Yr? Check What Govt Has Said

New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz in the media regarding the expected hike in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) annual installment amount. Several media had reported that the government might hike the annual financial assistance given to farmers from Rs 6,000 year to upto Rs 12,000 per year.

Will PM-KISAN Installment Amount Be Hiked From Rs 6,000 per Year To Rs 12,000 Per Year?

The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has no proposal to increase the financial benefit to farmers under PM-KISAN scheme to Rs 8,000-12,000 per year. Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said in a written reply to Lok Sabha said that there is no proposal under consideration to increase the amount even for women farmers under the scheme.

"No proposal is under consideration," he said, replying to question if the government plans to increase the amount to Rs 8,000-12,000 per year.

Sharing the progress made under the scheme, the minister said the government has disbursed over Rs 2.81 lakh crore to more than 11 crore farmers in 15 instalments so far. To a separate query, the minister said in Uttar Pradesh, 2,62,45,829 farmers have received the benefit of PM-KISAN since inception of the scheme.

The 15th Installment of PM KISAN Scheme was handed out on November 2023. PM Modi handed out the 15th tranche of around Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to eligible farmers by releasing direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.