Old Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins can fetch you Rs 10 lakhs online: Find out how

Do you have a hobby of collecting old coins? If yes, then you can easily earn lakhs from such old coins as they are being sold on many online platforms due to huge demand.

There is a growing demand for old coins of Rs 1, 2 and old notes of Rs 1,2,5 in the online market. Some of them can fetch you up to Rs 10 lakhs.

To get that bigger amount, you should have coins of Rs 5 and Rs 10 with a photo of Mata Vaishno Devi on these coins. These coins were issued in the year 2002. The picture of Mata Rani is seen as a pious and lucky thing and therefore, people are ready to shell out even Rs 10 lakh for such coins. Due to the huge demand for both coins, people have gone to an extent of even bidding it online.

Other notes and coins are also in demand.

1 rupee old note. This note has the signature of Governor HM Patel in 1957. The serial number of this note is 123456.

ONGC's 5 rupee and 10 rupee commemorative coins are also getting a lot of money.

Similarly, 100 denomination notes in an unusual numeric series of 000 786 bearing the signature of former RBI governor D Subbarao.

There is a lot of demand for the ten rupee note of 1943, signed by former RBI governor CD Deshmukh. The note has the Ashoka Pillar printed on one side and a boat on the other. The English word "ten rupees" should be written on the reverse of the note at two ends. You can get as much as Rs 25,000 for this rare note.

These coins and notes can be sold on various online platforms that buy and sell old goods. For that, you will have to register to sell them on some websites.

