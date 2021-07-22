Paytm’s amazing offer! Book LPG gas cylinder and get Rs 900 cashback, check process

New Delhi: Prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gases (LPG) cylinders are touching record highs with the latest revision prices in July 2021, making it unaffordable for many families living in smaller towns and villages. At present, the rate of one filled 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder is Rs 834.5 in Delhi. However, using a Paytm offer, you can earn Rs 900 cashback on booking a gas cylinder via the fintech app.

In a tweet, the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) shared the details of the Paytm offer. The state-owned petroleum company told that using the offer, customers can get up to Rs 900 cashback on cylinder booking via Paytm.

“Get up to ₹900 cashback while booking your #Indane LPG refill on @Paytm. Book now: http://bit.ly/3xooDLV. Terms & Conditions Apply,” IOC tweeted, along with the link directing to Paytm’s cashback offer. Also Read: OnePlus Nord 2 with dual 5G slots launched in India: Check price, specs and other details

How to get Rs 900 cashback on LPG cylinder booking via Paytm:

1. Download and register on Paytm App.

2. Go to cylinder booking and select your agency from three options: Bharat Gas, Indane Gas and HP Gas

3. Enter registered mobile number or LPG ID or customer number to proceed.

4. Click on proceed button and then make payment.

Things to note about Paytm’s LPG cashback offer

The offer is valid for first-time customers who are booking an LPG gas cylinder through Paytm. However, customers can get up to Rs 900 cashback on booking 3 LPG cylinders. The cashback can vary from Rs 10 to Rs 900. Also Read: Amazon gets show-cause notice from CCI on Future Group’s complaint