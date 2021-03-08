Planning to get a student credit card? Check these 5 great options

A good credit score is important when you’re making many of the major life decisions that you face after graduation, such as renting an apartment or applying for an auto loan. Opening a college student credit card is a smart way to start building credit early while also taking advantage of rewards and special financing offers.

Any student beyond the age of 18 years is eligible to apply for a credit card and these credit cards have lower interest rates and come with a validity period of 5 years. A student credit card is very different from a regular credit card. There is no paperwork needed and you won't be asked to show a payslip or an ITR. State Bank of India, HDFC, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank are the top banks that offer student credit cards. International students can also get credit cards from a few banks.

There are several advantages of having a credit card like a low-interest rate, no annual fees, and reward points when they spend a certain amount.

Here are the 5 best credit cards for students:

SBI Student Plus Advantage Credit Card

A special credit card is available only to State Bank of India education loan customers. Named as SBI Student Plus Advantage Card, it can be obtained by making a fixed deposit at any State Bank of India branch. Interest-free credit is being given for 20 to 50 days on retail transactions when the previous month's balance is paid in full.

ICICI Bank Student Travelcard

The ICICI Bank Student Travel Card is a foreign exchange card for students studying abroad. This card comes in five different currencies and is good for three years. It provides travel insurance as well as emergency assistance. USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, and CAD are the five currencies that can be loaded onto a card.

It can be used for online purchases as well as physical swipes all over the world.

The joining fees are Rs.150, reload fees are Rs.100, and there is a 3.5 percent + GST cross-currency charge.

HDFC Multicurrency Platinum ForexPlus Chip Card

This HDFC credit card has PayWave technology built-in, which allows you to make contactless payments at stores. This card can consist of up to 22 different currencies and you can save money and time by holding 23 foreign currencies on your HDFC Multicurrency Platinum ForexPlus Chip Card.

HDFC Student Add-on Card

The HDFC Student add-on card is quite similar to a credit card and the add-on card is given to someone over the age of 18.

The expenses on the card are included in the parent card's monthly statement and parents can conveniently keep track of their children's expenses. You may also get transaction reminders to keep track of your spending. Add-on cards don't need much paperwork, and the application process is straightforward. Purchases made with add-on cards can be made both online and offline.

Bihar Student Credit Card

This credit card is specifically for students pursuing higher education in Bihar. With this card, a student who has completed class 12th can borrow up to Rs 4 lakhs, which can be repaid once the student has completed their education and found a decent job. This card would be backed up by the government. To get the Bihar Student Credit Card Scheme, a student must have a co-applicant - either their parents or guardians - who can provide proof of income and have a secure job.