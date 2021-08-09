PM-KISAN 9th installment of Rs 19,500 crore credited by PM Narendra Modi: Check credit balance using THIS direct link

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released the ninth installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme via video-conferencing. The benefits to farmers has been started crediting from 12.30 pm onwards. This will enable transfer of more than Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crore farmer families.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions. In a financial year, PM KISAN installment is credited thrice through --Period 1 from April-July; Period 2 from August to November; and Period 3 from December to March.

You can now check your name via PM KISAN website and also using the mobile App. Meanwhile, for a better and hassle free access, government has issued a series of hotline numbers, using which you can lodge your grievances.

Also, you can check your credit details by logging onto the following direct link.

https://pmkisan.gov.in/BeneficiaryStatus.aspx

- You can check your credit details via three modes.

Aadhar Number

Account Number

Mobile Number

- Punch in your desired list and press enter.

- Now, you can check your details.

