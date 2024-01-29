trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715270
PM KISAN SCHEME

PM-KISAN Yojana: Will Govt Hike Financial Assistance To Rs 9,000 From Rs Rs 6,000 Annually In Interim Budget 2024? Check What Report Say

Several analysts have estimated that the amount of annual assistance to farmers under PM-KISAN to be in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 while some have estimated it could be Rs 9,000 a year.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: With just three more days remaining for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present the Interim Budget 2024 in Parliament, reports are pouring in that the government might announce an increase in the annual monetary assistance to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

As per a report in the Economic Times, FM may announce to hike the annual income support of Rs 6000 to about Rs 9,000 which means an increase of 50 percent of the PM KISAN money. The ET has polled several analysts, who have estimated the amount to be in the range of Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 while some have estimated that the financial assistance could be Rs 9,000 a year for PM-Kisan.

The 15th Installment of PM KISAN Scheme was handed out on November 2023. PM Modi handed out the 15th tranche of around Rs 18,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) to eligible farmers by releasing direct benefits transfer to more than 8 crore beneficiaries.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme, was launched by PM Narendra Modi in 2019, aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.  Under the Scheme, the amount of Rs 6000 per year is released in three monthly instalments of Rs 2000 each directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

